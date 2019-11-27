UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 3 – Thursday 28th November

The headline acts for the UK Championship begin their tournament on the third day of action.

Advertisement

Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is back for more, while Judd Trump begins his attempt to secure the Triple Crown in York.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 3 of the UK Championship Snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 3

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Thursday 28th November

From 10:30am

Yan Bingtao (20) v Brazil Igor Figueiredo (106)

Ken Doherty (63) v Mei Xiwen (66)

Alan McManus (55) v Elliot Slessor (74)

Zhou Yuelong (30) v Fan Zhengyi (100)

Robbie Williams (61) v Luo Honghao (68)

Jack Lisowski (13) v David Lilley (116)

Xiao Guodong (24) v Rod Lawler (108)

Anthony Hamilton (54) v Sam Baird (75)

Yan Bingtao (20) v Brazil Igor Figueiredo (106)

From 3:30pm

Judd Trump (2) v Amine Amiri (127)

Joe Perry (15) v Germany Simon Lichtenberg (114)

Kurt Maflin (42) v Malaysia Thor Chuan Leong (87)

Michael White (62) v Fergal O’Brien (67)

Martin O’Donnell (38) v Kishan Hirani (91)

Mark King (36) v Chang Bingyu (93)

Tom Ford (25) v David Grace (104)

Shaun Murphy (8) v Israel Eden Sharav (125)

Martin O’Donnell (38) v Kishan Hirani (91)

From 8:30pm

Jimmy Robertson (23) v Poland Kacper Filipiak (109)

Chris Wakelin (47) v Ashley Carty (82)

Ben Woollaston (39) v Zhang Jiankang (90)

Mark Allen (7) v Jimmy White (120)

Ronnie O’Sullivan (1) v Ross Bulman

Liam Highfield (59) v Mike Dunn (70)

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (21) v Jamie O’Neill (107)

Robert Milkins (48) v Harvey Chandler (81)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

The first four days of the UK Championship will be exclusively available on Eurosport, not BBC.

Eurosport will show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online from 1:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:45pm to 10:30pm every day.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Advertisement

Check out our comprehensive UK Championship snooker TV guide for up-to-date information throughout the tournament.