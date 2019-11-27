Accessibility Links

Man Utd v Tottenham: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Man Utd and Tottenham go head-to-head in the Premier League on Amazon Prime

Tottenham

Man Utd host Tottenham in a Premier League showdown live on Amazon Prime.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Tottenham game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Tottenham?

Man Utd v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.

How to watch Man Utd v Tottenham on Amazon Prime

You can watch Man Utd v Tottenham on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Coming soon…

Full list of Premier League games on Amazon Prime

