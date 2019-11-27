Liverpool v Napoli: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Liverpool can win Champions League Group E with a victory over Napoli at Anfield this week.

The Reds lead the pack with nine points, one point ahead of their Italian rivals.

Equally, if Red Bull Salzburg fail to beat Genk on the same night, Liverpool will progress to the knockout stages regardless of their result.

Jurgen Klopp’s men fell to a 2-0 defeat in Naples as Dries Martens and Fernando Llorente struck late.

Liverpool haven’t been comfortable on the road in Europe for several seasons, but have enjoyed great success on their home patch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Napoli game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Napoli?

Liverpool v Napoli will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 27th November 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Napoli on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport.



Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s hard to ignore Liverpool’s topsy-turvy home-away record in the Champions League over the last three seasons.

The Reds have won just two of their last eight group stage games on the road, but have won their last seven home games in the group stage.

It won’t be the end of the world if Napoli do find a way, but given Liverpool’s recent relentless form, it’s hard to see that happening.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Napoli