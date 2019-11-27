Leicester v Watford: How to watch on Amazon Prime
Leicester and Watford go head-to-head in the Premier League on Amazon Prime
Leicester host Watford in a Premier League showdown live on Amazon Prime.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Watford game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.
What time is Leicester v Watford?
Leicester v Watford will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday 4th December 2019.
How to watch Leicester v Watford on Amazon Prime
You can watch Leicester v Watford on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.
All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.
If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.
A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.
