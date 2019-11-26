UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule: Day 2 – Wednesday 27th November

The UK Championship is underway with the second day of the first round boasting a scattering of household names in action.

Advertisement

Mark Williams begins his tournament in the evening, while Mark Selby and Barry Hawkins are also on show at the Barbican in York.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 2 of the UK Championship Snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 2

All times approximate. Matches featuring top 10 seeded players in bold.

Wednesday 27th November

From 10:30am

Stephen Maguire (14) v Billy Joe Castle (115)

Stuart Carrington (45) v James Wattana (84)

Graeme Dott (19) v Barry Pinches (105)

Andrew Higginson (58) v Jak Jones (71)

Akani Songsermsawad (50) v Lee Walker (79)

Ding Junhui (16) v Duane Jones (113)

Lü Haotian (29) v Hong Kong Andy Lee (99)

Marco Fu (56) v Craig Steadman (73)

From 3:30pm

Martin Gould (53) v Alfie Burden (76)

Barry Hawkins (10) v Gerard Greene (118)

Michael Georgiou (49) v Oliver Lines (80)

Mark Selby (6) v Andy Hicks (122)

Matthew Selt (28) v Ian Burns (101)

Peter Ebdon (52) v John Astley (77)

Yuan Sijun (46) v Hammad Miah (83)

Ryan Day (22) v Iran Sohail Vahedi (112)

From 8:30pm

Iran Hossein Vafaei (34) v Louis Heathcote (95)

Gary Wilson (18) v Bai Langning (111)

Kyren Wilson (9) v Riley Parsons (126)

Mark J Williams (3) v Fraser Patrick (124)

Mark Davis (35) v Si Jiahui (94)

Scott Donaldson (26) v Chen Zifan (103)

Ricky Walden (27) v Xu Si (102)

Mark Joyce (51) v Jordan Brown (78)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

The first four days of the UK Championship will be exclusively available on Eurosport, not BBC.

Eurosport will show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online from 1:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:45pm to 10:30pm every day.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Advertisement

Check out our comprehensive UK Championship snooker TV guide for up-to-date information throughout the tournament.