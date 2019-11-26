UK Championship snooker action kicks off on Tuesday with a stack of intriguing matches to get the tournament rolling.

Neil Robertson and John Higgins are among the top contenders to get their tournament started and will hope to avoid early embarrassment in York.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for Day 1 of the UK Championship Snooker tournament.

UK Championship snooker 2019 schedule – Day 1

Tuesday 26th November

From 3:30pm

Li Hang (41) v Jamie Clarke (88)

Liang Wenbo (40) v Dominic Dale (89)

Lu Ning (60) v Joe O’Connor (69)

Sam Craigie (64) v Tian Pengfei (65)

Neil Robertson (4) v Malta Alex Borg (123)

Allister Carter (17) v Brandon Sargeant (110)

Stuart Bingham (12) v Lei Peifan (117)

Zhao Xintong (44) v Switzerland Alexander Ursenbacher (85)

From 8:30pm

Luca Brecel (31) v Nigel Bond (98)

Noppon Saengkham (32) v Jackson Page (97)

Anthony McGill (33) v Mitchell Mann (96)

Michael Holt (37) v Poland Adam Stefanow (92)

Daniel Wells (57) v Zhang Anda (72)

John Higgins (5) v Peter Lines (121)

David B Gilbert (11) v James Cahill (119)

How to watch UK Championship snooker on TV and live stream

The first four days of the UK Championship will be exclusively available on Eurosport, not BBC.

Eurosport will show live coverage throughout the tournament on TV and online from 1:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:45pm to 10:30pm every day.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Check out our comprehensive UK Championship snooker TV guide for up-to-date information throughout the tournament.