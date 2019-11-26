UK Championship 2019: How to watch UK Championship snooker – TV, live stream, dates, times, schedule
Everything you need to know about the 2019 UK Championship snooker tournament
Judd Trump is aiming to win his first ever Triple Crown when he arrives at the UK Championship this week.
The 30-year-old has already wrapped up the World Championship and Masters titles this year.
Triumph in York would make Trump the first Triple Crown champion since Mark Williams achieved the feat in the 2002/03 campaign.
Only Stephen Hendry (90/91 and 95/96) and Steve Davis (87/88) join Williams in the list of players to record a Triple Crown win.
However, Ronnie O’Sullivan will hope to throw a spanner in the works for trump as he seeks to defend his UK Championship title.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 UK Championship snooker tournament.
When is the 2019 UK Championship?
The tournament starts on Tuesday 26th November 2019 and runs until Sunday 8th December 2019.
Where is the 2019 UK Championship held?
The UK Championship 2019 takes place at the Barbican Centre, York.
UK Championship Schedule
Check out our full UK Championship snooker schedule guide for all the details on today’s matches.
How to watch and live stream the UK Championship
Tuesday 3rd December
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Wednesday 4th December
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Thursday 5th December
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Friday 6th December
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Saturday 30th November
1:15pm to 4:30pm (BBC1)
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Sunday 1st December
1:00pm to 6:00pm (BBC2)
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Monday 2nd December
1:00pm to 5:15pm (BBC2)
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Tuesday 3rd December
1:00pm to 5:15pm (BBC2)
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Last 16
Wednesday 4th December
1:00pm to 5:15pm (BBC2)
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Thursday 5th December
1:00pm to 5:15pm – 7:00pm to 8:00pm (BBC2)
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Quarter-finals
Friday 6th December
1:00pm to 5:15pm – 7:00pm to 8:00pm (BBC2)
1:00pm to 4:00pm – 6:45pm to 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)
Semi-finals
Saturday 7th December
TBC
Final
Sunday 8th December
TBC
You can also live stream matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Who won the UK Championship in 2018?
Ronnie O’Sullivan is the reigning champion after defeating Mark Allen 10-6 in 2018.
Maverick superstar O’Sullivan became the first player to successfully defend the title since Stephen Hendry in 1996.
It was his seventh triumph in the UK Championship.