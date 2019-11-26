Leicester v Everton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Marco Silva may have been given one last chance to save his job as Everton boss when his beleaguered team face Leicester this weekend.

The Toffees were reportedly thought to be eyeing up Eddie Howe or former boss David Moyes to replace Silva ahead of this match, but the hierarchy appear to have taken their finger away from the trigger… for now.

If you’re going to be given one game to save your job, facing Leicester in their current form is exactly favourable.

The Foxes have been in outrageous form so far in 2019/20 and sit second in the table, ahead of Manchester City, with nine wins in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Brendan Rodgers’ stars have won their last four games to nil and are heavy favourites to rack up a big win in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Everton game on TV and online.

What time is Leicester v Everton?

Leicester v Everton will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 1st December 2019.

How to watch Leicester v Everton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leicester stuck nine past Southampton with relentless desire to inflict misery on their opponents, and that will terrify Everton’s confidence-shot stars.

It’s easy to put Leicester down as winners for this one, but it really could be an embarrassing day for Silva & Co.

Jamie Vardy continues to impress, the Great Wall of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu looks insurmountable, James Maddison and Ayoze Perez are purring… brace yourselves, this is going to be another big one.

Prediction: Leicester 5-0 Everton