Juventus v Atletico Madrid: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream
Juventus and Atletico Madrid go head-to-head in the Champions League this Tuesday
Juventus and Atletico Madrid battle for what will likely be top spot in their Champions League group on Tuesday.
Juve earned a 2-2 draw in Madrid back in September – although they threw away a two-goal lead.
Atletico head into this fixture knowing a La Liga clash with Barcelona is on the horizon.
And Juve will hope home advantage will give them the edge on Tuesday night.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Juventus v Atletico Madrid game on TV and online.
What time is the Juventus v Atletico Madrid game?
Juventus v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 26th November 2019.
How to watch and live stream Juventus v Atletico Madrid
The game will be shown live on BT Sport Extra 2 from 8:00pm.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
Juventus showed their mettle in Madrid two months ago with a feisty display but still saw a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 in the Wanda Metropolitano.
Yet there are few question marks over Juve’s ability to grind out results at home.
Maurizio Sarri’s side have won all eight of their home games in Turin this season, picking up from where they left off under ex-manager Max Allegri.
Yes, Atletico are arguably the toughest opponent to visit the Allianz Stadium so far this season.
But their form has fluctuated and they lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen last time out in the Champions League.
With Juve on top form it’s hard to see how they lose this game. Make no mistake the clash will be tight but the Italians should pinch it, with Cristiano Ronaldo possibly coming back to haunt Atletico yet again.
Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Atletico Madrid