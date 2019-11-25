Tottenham v Olympiakos: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Jose Mourinho will take full charge of his Tottenham team for the first time at their north London home on Tuesday.

Mourinho will be in the dug-out as Spurs take on Olympiakos in this crunch Group B clash.

Victory for Tottenham would secure them safe passage to the Champions League knockout stage and provide a respite after weeks of turmoil at the club.

Mourinho’s men are heavy favourites for the clash against an Olympiakos side that has wilted in Europe this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Olympiakos game on TV and online.

What time is the Tottenham v Olympiakos game?

Tottenham v Olympiakos will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 26th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Tottenham v Olympiakos

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham fans will get their first true sense of Jose Mourinho in the dug-out on Tuesday and could be in for a rollercoaster ride.

Many Spurs fans have expressed their frustration that Mauricio Pochettino was sacked and replaced by an arguably more pragmatic manager.

But in Olympiakos, Mourinho has an easy opponent against which he can test out his new players.

Expect Spurs to be all guns blazing going forward here as players battle to impress the manager. They will either dominate Olympiakos or freeze on another big occasion – something Mourinho will not accept for long.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Olympiakos