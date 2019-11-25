Reading v Leeds: How to watch the Championship on TV and live stream

Reading and Leeds will put out their strongest line-ups when they face each other in a festival of Championship football this week.

The sides will hope to put on a show at the Madjeski Stadium, with both teams in rock ’n’ roll form ahead of the game.

Reading have won three of their last five games, including a 3-0 win over Luton, thanks to headline performances from Michael Morrison, Ovie Ejaria and Garath McLeary.

Leeds continue to hold steady at the top of the charts, just two points off No 1 following a six-game unbeaten streak.

Both sides will battle the elements in the rain on Tuesday evening, but could we really expect anything from a night of Reading and Leeds?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Reading v Leeds game on TV and online.

What time is Reading v Leeds?

Reading v Leeds will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 26th November 2019.

How to watch Reading v Leeds on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leeds’ strong position could change in an instant due to the tightly-congested mosh pit behind them.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men will hope to open up some breathing space with a victory over Reading, but the hosts are in no mood to let Leeds steal the show.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Leeds