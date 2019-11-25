Man City v Shakhtar: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Manchester City take on Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday three days after facing Chelsea in the Premier League.

And City will be keen to secure their spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare.

Pep Guardiola may offer a few changes to his XI for this clash as City beat Shakhtar 3-0 in Ukraine earlier this season.

Shakhtar know a draw could prove crucial in their push to reach the last-16.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Shakhtar game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Shakhtar game?

Man City v Shakhtar will kick off at 8:00pm on Tuesday 26th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Shakhtar

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester City should have no problem defeating Shakhtar here and progressing to the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare.

City may be wobbling on the domestic front but their No 1 aim this season is to win the Champions League.

Guardiola could swap his starting line-up around but don’t expect there to be too many surprises here.

The boss will want a routine win before focusing on Newcastle at the weekend.

Shakhtar will come in the hope of pinching something from the Etihad but in reality they are no match for City.

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Shakhtar