How to watch NBA in UK: Fixtures, Primetime games, watch on TV and live stream, Sky Sports, NBA League Pass
NBA 2019/20 fixtures are locked in and UK fans will have plenty of games to enjoy on TV and live stream
The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action.
Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NBA in 2019/20?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the upcoming televised NBA fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details.
How to watch NBA in the UK
Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.
NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all 1,230 games this season, Team Choice to follow your favourite team, or 3-Game Choice which allows fans to watch any three games per month for a one-off annual price of £34.99.
NBA 2019 fixtures on UK TV
All times and dates are UK time
NBA Saturdays Primetime game this week
Brooklyn Nets @ Chicago Bulls (11:00pm – )
UK time: 11:00pm, Saturday 16th November
Channel: Sky Sports Main Event/Arena/Mix
NBA Sundays Primetime game this week
Boston Celtics @ Sacramento Kings (10:30pm – Arena)
UK time: 10:30pm, Sunday 17th November
Channel: Sky Sports Arena
TV games and schedule times will be updated throughout the season when confirmed.
NBA Primetime Saturdays and Sundays games highlighted in bold
Thursday 14th November
Golden State Warriors @ Los Angeles Lakers (3:00am – Main Event/Arena)
Friday 15th November
Dallas Mavericks @ New York Knicks (1:00am – Arena)
Saturday 16th November
Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors (3:30am – Main Event/Arena)
Brooklyn Nets @ Chicago Bulls (11:00pm – Main Event/Arena/Mix)
Sunday 17th November
Boston Celtics @ Sacramento Kings (10:30pm – Arena)
Sunday 24th November
Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves (00:00am – Mix/Arena)
Dallas Mavericks @ Houston Rockets (10:30pm – Arena)
Sunday 1st December
Denver Nuggets @ Sacramento Kings (00:00am – Mix/Arena)
Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers (11:00pm – Arena)