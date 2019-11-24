Thanksgiving NFL games: How to watch NFL fixtures in the UK on Thursday
Thanksgiving NFL games are an annual tradition in the US, but UK audiences are making the most of the festivities
In the US this week, more than 30 million Americans will huddle in front of their TVs, fresh from an onslaught of turkey, pumpkin pie and lashings of sweet potato and marshmallow mush. The annual Thanksgiving NFL games are always a crowd-pleaser.
In the UK, it’s simply ‘Thursday’, but that won’t stop bumper audiences tuning in to make the most of midweek NFL at a reasonable time on this side of the Atlantic.
Three games will be aired back-to-back from the moment you finish your 9-to-5 so sit back, relax and soak it all up.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full Thanksgiving NFL fixture list including UK start times and broadcast details.
Thanksgiving NFL games
Thursday 28th November
Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (5:30pm) – Sky Sports Action/Main Event
Buffalo Bills @ Dallas Cowboys (9:30pm) – Sky Sports Action
Friday 29th November
New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1:20am) – Sky Sports Action
How to watch Thanksgiving NFL games on TV
Sky Sports will show coverage of the Thanksgiving NFL games on Sky Sports Action and online via the SkyGo app.
You can also watch via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.