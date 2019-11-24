Middlesbrough v Hull: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Middlesbrough host Hull in Sunday’s early kick-off with Jonathan Woodgate’s men desperate for victory.

Boro started the weekend third-bottom of the Championship and without a league win since mid-September.

Hull are rooted firmly in mid-table, having seen a three-match winning streak ended before the international break.

They will be keen to pick up three points from the Riverside to reignite their top-six hopes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Middlesbrough v Hull game on TV and online.

What time is the Middlesbrough v Hull game?

Middlesbrough v Hull will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 24th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Middlesbrough v Hull

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Hull ended a three-match winning streak when they lost 1-0 at home to West Brom before the international break. Yet even that loss showed signs of promise for Grant McCann’s side.

Hull have won their last two away games at tougher opposition grounds in Nottingham Forest and Fulham, so a trip to the Riverside shouldn’t be a problem.

Add to this Boro’s abject form and the hosts should be concerned.

Woodgate’s men just cannot force a win and, while defensively they have kept two clean sheets from their past four games, going forward is a problem.

Just two Boro goals in five outings is a real concern and Hull have enough firepower to tip the balance here.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0-2 Hull