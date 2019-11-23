How to watch NFL in UK: Fixtures, TV and live stream details, Sky Sports, Gamepass, BBC coverage

The NFL 2019 season is gearing up for an explosive start with UK fans more hungry than ever for a helping of American Football action.

Four London games in 2019 will bring the carnival atmosphere to the UK, but fans will be desperate to soak up action from the first throw to the last.

Sunday evenings will once again be dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless running backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full fixture list including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NFL in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NFL season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

You can also watch via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.

NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule

Times and dates are UK time. All games start at 6:00pm unless specified

Sky Sports TV games will be updated in bold when confirmed

NFL Week 11 fixtures

Bye: Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Tuesday 19th November

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:15am – MEXICO CITY) – Sky Sports

NFL Week 12 fixtures

Bye: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Friday 22nd November

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (1:20am) – Sky Sports

Sunday 24th November

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions @ Washington Redskins

Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns

New York Giants @ Chicago Bears

Oakland Raiders @ New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (9:05pm)

Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots (9:25pm)

Monday 25th November

Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers (1:20am) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 26th November

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Rams (1:15am) – Sky Sports

NFL Week 13 fixtures

Thursday 28th November – Thanksgiving

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (5:30pm) – Sky Sports

Buffalo Bills @ Dallas Cowboys (9:30pm) – Sky Sports

Friday 29th November

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1:20am) – Sky Sports

Sunday 1st December

Green Bay Packers @ New York Giants

New York Jets @ Cincinnati Bengals

Oakland Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles @ Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers @ Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Washington Redskins @ Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (9:25pm)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Monday 2nd December

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans (1:20am) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 3rd December

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (1:15am) – Sky Sports

NFL Week 14 fixtures

Friday 6th December

Dallas Cowboys @ Chicago Bears (1:20am) – Sky Sports

Sunday 8th December

Baltimore Ravens @ Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings

Indianapolis Colts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers @ New Orleans Saints

Washington Redskins @ Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (9:05pm)

Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots (9:25pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Oakland Raiders (9:25pm)

Monday 9th December

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams (1:20am) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 10th December

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:15am) – Sky Sports

NFL Week 15 fixtures

Friday 13th December

New York Jets @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am) – Sky Sports

Sunday 15th December

Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

Miami Dolphins @ New York Giants

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins

Seattle Seahawks @ Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Oakland Raiders (9:05pm)

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)

Los Angeles Rams @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Monday 16th December

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:20am) – Sky Sports

Tuesday 17th December

Indianapolis Colts @ New Orleans Saints (1:15am) – Sky Sports

NFL Week 16 fixtures

Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules

Sunday 22nd December

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins

Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos

Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans

New York Giants @ Washington Redskins

Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)

Monday 23rd December

Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears (1:20am)

Tuesday 24th December

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1:15am)

NFL Week 17 fixtures

Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules

Sunday 29th December

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)

Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

NFL play-off dates

Saturday 4th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Sunday 5th January 2020

AFC Wildcard round – TBC

NFC Wildcard round – TBC

Saturday 11th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 12th January 2020

AFC Divisional round – TBC

NFC Divisional round – TBC

Sunday 19th January 2020

AFC Championship game – TBC

NFC Championship game – TBC

Sunday 2nd February 2020

Super Bowl LIV – TBC