Valencia v Chelsea: How to watch Champions League on TV and live stream

Chelsea take on Valencia in a crucial Champions League clash with Group H looking finely poised.

Advertisement

The Blues are level on seven points with both Valencia and Ajax going into the last pair of group stage fixtures.

Chelsea’s only defeat so far has become against Valencia at Stamford Bridge.

A repeat of that result would seriously harm the Premier League side’s chances of progressing should Ajax also beat whipping boys Lille.

Valencia sit ninth in the La Liga table though they have won their last two matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Valencia v Chelsea game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Valencia v Chelsea?

Valencia v Chelsea will kick off at 5:55pm on Wednesday 27th November 2019.

How to watch Valencia v Chelsea on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea know that a defeat here could see them fall three points behind both Valencia and Ajax with just one game to spare.

To make matters worse, those two sides play each other in the final round of games, and would only need a point to qualify should they beat Chelsea and Lille this week.

Frank Lampard will approach the game with the same verve that has Chelsea rocking and rolling in the Premier League.

The Blues are a different side now to the one that was felled at the Bridge.

Advertisement

Prediction: Valencia 1-2 Chelsea