Best sports documentaries 2019 on Netflix and Amazon Prime
A guide to the biggest sports documentaries on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more
Sports documentaries are taking up a growing chunk of the market with several hugely successful shows and films in the spotlight.
Breathtaking political thriller Icarus took home an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 2018 Oscars, while Sunderland ‘Til I Die became a binge-watching favourite for football fans across the UK.
Amazon Prime, Netflix and many other platforms are producing their own original docuseries’ and films, with a wide array of sports and sportspeople under the microscope.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up some of the biggest sports documentaries and films you can watch on a variety of streaming platforms and TV channels.
All or Nothing: Manchester City
Fly-on-the-wall documentary charting the progress of Manchester City’s 2017/18 Premier League title triumph
Original release: 2018
Episodes: 8 (45-54 minutes each)
How to watch: Amazon Prime
El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
A behind-the-scenes look at Real Madrid and Spain national team captain Sergio Ramos’ life away from the pitch
Original release: 10th September 2019
Episodes: 8
How to watch: Amazon Prime
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Under the hood of the 2018 Formula 1 season with an immersive look at drivers, teams and their Grand Prix preparations
Original release: 2019
Episodes: 10 (27-40 minutes each)
How to watch: Netflix
Icarus
Filmmaker Bryan Fogel sets out to experiment the effects of doping in sports, but his personal story quickly explodes into a global scandal
Original release: 2017
Episodes: 1 (121 minutes)
How to watch: Netflix
Inside Borussia Dortmund
The cameras go into the depths of Signal Iduna Park to shine a light on one of Germany’s hottest football clubs
Original release: 2019
Episodes: 4 (68-96 minutes each)
How to watch: Amazon Prime
Make Us Dream
The story of Steven Gerrard’s glittering career at Liverpool FC – from rising star to Champions League winner
Original release: 2018
Episodes: 1 (103 minutes)
How to watch: Amazon Prime
Senna
A showcase of the late Ayrton Senna’s sensational Formula 1 career in the build-up to his tragic death, aged 34.
Original release: 2010
Episodes: 1 (106 minutes)
How to watch: Rent or buy on various platforms
Sunderland ‘Til I Die
Fly-on-the-wall documentary following Sunderland AFC during their turbulent 2017/18 season
Original release: 2018
Episodes: 8 (37-42 minutes each) – Season 2 coming soon in 2019
How to watch: Netflix
Take Us Home: Leeds United
The inside story of Leeds United’s 2018/19 season under popular new boss Marcelo Bielsa
Original release: 2019
Episodes: 6 (40-45 minutes each)
How to watch: Amazon Prime
This Is Football
A documentary that captures the heart of why football is so loved by billions around the world
Original release: 2019
Episodes: 6 (55-62 minutes each)
How to watch: Amazon Prime