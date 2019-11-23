Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch every event on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, BBC and more

Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with full guide to the year in sport.

From the 2019 Davis Cup Finals – featuring Andy Murray – to the Anthony Joshua’s huge rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr to the 2019/20 Premier League season, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.

RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.

Sport on TV in 2019 calendar

November

1st Nov – 3rd Dec: Cricket – England tour of New Zealand

Tour schedule, how to watch, UK times

18-24th: Davis Cup tennis (BBC)

Tournament preview, how to watch, schedule

24th: WWE Survivor series (Sky Sports Box Office/WWE Network)

Preview, UK times and how to watch FREE

26th Nov – 8th Dec: UK Snooker Championship (BBC/Eurosport)

Tournament preview, how to watch, schedule – coming soon

December

1st: F1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

Race preview, UK start times, TV guide – coming soon

7th: Boxing – Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr (Sky Sports Box Office)

Fight preview, UK start time, TV guide

12th Dec – 1st Jan: PDC World Darts Championships (Sky Sports/NOW TV)

Tournament preview, how to watch, schedule

15th: WWE TLC (Sky Sports Box Office/WWE Network)

Preview, UK times and how to watch FREE