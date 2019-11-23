Davis Cup Finals 2019: How to watch Davis Cup tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule
Everything you need to know about the Davis Cup Finals 2019
Andy Murray is representing Great Britain at the Davis Cup for the first time since 2016 following his stunning return to elite-level tennis.
The British icon will be a major draw at the tournament which also boasts Rafael Nadal on the Spanish team and Novak Djokovic with the Serbian contingent.
Murray is featuring in singles matches to cap off a resurgent year for the two-time Grand Slam champion.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament.
When is the 2019 Davis Cup Finals?
The tournament starts on Monday 18th November 2019 and runs until Sunday 24th November 2019.
For match times, see our schedule further down the page.
Where is the 2019 Davis Cup Finals held?
The Davis Cup Finals will be held at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.
Davis Cup Finals schedule
Quarter-finals
All UK time – Each tie consists of two singles matches + one doubles match
Friday 22nd November
Morning session from 9:30am
Serbia v Russia
Afternoon session from 4:30pm
Argentina v Spain
Great Britain v Germany
Semi-finals
Saturday 23rd November
Morning session from 9:30am
TBC v TBC
Afternoon session from 4:30pm
TBC v TBC
Final
Sunday 24th November
Afternoon session from 3:00pm
TBC v TBC
How to watch and live stream the Davis Cup in the UK
Eurosport 1 will show exclusive coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.
The TV schedule is as follows:
Monday 18th November: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
Tuesday 19th – Saturday 23rd November: 10:00am – 11:00pm
Sunday 24th November: 3:00pm – 9:00pm
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Eurosport is also available through Sky Sports.
Davis Cup Finals groups
- Group A: France, Japan, Serbia
- Group B: Croatia, Russia, Spain
- Group C: Argentina, Chile, Germany
- Group D: Belgium, Colombia, Australia
- Group E: Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Great Britain
- Group F: Italy, Canada, United States
Davis Cup Finals format
Teams in each group will play each other in best-of-three series’ involving two singles and a doubles match to be played on the same day.
Teams with the most points will win each of the six groups, while the two highest-scoring second place teams will also advance to the quarter-finals.
Those eight teams will be paired off and enter a series of matches, winners progress to the semi-finals and so on until the final.
Who won the Davis Cup in 2018?
Croatia are the reigning Davis Cup champions after beating France 3-1 in the final.
The fourth seeds beat the favourites on French soil in Lille thanks to two victories from Marin Cilic and one from Borna Coric.
France’s only point in the final came from Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert defeating Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in doubles.