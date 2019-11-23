Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Championship season is underway with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.

A host of top talents are battling it out in the league this season with big names dropping in from the Premier League and others rising through the ranks at the start of their careers.

The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Monday 18th November 2019

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 12 goals, 0 assists Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 10 goals, 0 assists Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 9 goals, 2 assists Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 9 goals, 2 assists Daniel Johnson (Preston) 8 goals, 4 assists Nahki Wells (QPR) 8 goals, 2 assists Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 7 goals, 1 assist Jordan Hugill (QPR) 7 goals, 0 assists Eberechi Eze (QPR) 6 goals, 4 assists Jed Wallace (Millwall) 6 goals, 2 assists

Before the season, RadioTimes.com said…

The favourites

Aleksander Mitrovic is the bookies’ favourite, and it’s hard to look past him stealing the show this year, regardless of Fulham’s form.

He scored 12 in 17 on loan at Fulham during his last Championship stint and could very feasibly knock in another 30 this time around with the right service.

Karlan Grant is also among the top contenders to secure the top scorer gong this time around.

The outsiders

On his day, Patrick Bamford can torment defences, but needs confidence which should lead to greater consistency.

Hull star Jarrod Bowen is likely to build on his excellent 22-goal haul while Lewis Grabban will be among the goals for Nottingham Forest.

None of last season’s top eight goalscorers remain in the second-tier due to a series of transfers including deals for Oli McBurnie, Jay Rodriguez and Che Adams.

The wildcards

Recently-relegated Kenneth Zohore – who just switched from Cardiff to West Brom – and newly-promoted Charlton star Lyle Taylor will be intriguing to watch in 2019/20.

Jack Marriott scored 10 goals last season despite playing less than half of the minutes. He was a super-sub for Derby but will hope to start more games under Philip Cocu. If he does, he’s a good bet for a 20-goal season.