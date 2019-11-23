Celtic v Rennes: How to watch Europa League on TV and live stream

Celtic have already booked their place in the Europa League knockout rounds, but they’ll be keen to wrap up top spot in Group E this week.

Advertisement

The Bhoys have won three European clashes on the bounce, including a pair of dramatic 2-1 victories over Lazio thanks to last-minute strikes.

Neil Lennon’s men opened up their group campaign with a 1-1 draw away at Rennes.

Going one step further at Celtic Park would secure first place and be cause for much optimism going forward for the Scots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Celtic v Rennes game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the Celtic v Rennes game?

Celtic v Rennes will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 28th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Celtic v Rennes

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Celtic are enjoying their Europa League campaign so far and will be determined to lock down a seeded status in the next round.

Lennon won’t allow his players to relax in this one, and they should be able to seal a victory given Rennes have nothing left to play for.

Advertisement

Prediction: Celtic 1-0 Rennes