Man City v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City welcome an upbeat Chelsea to the Etihad on Saturday with pressure mounting on Pep Guardiola to get back into the title race.

City’s 3-1 loss at Liverpool before the international break means there is now a nine-point gap between them and the league leaders.

Chelsea sit third in the table – one spot above City – and could climb above second-place Leicester if results elsewhere go their way this weekend.

City are favourites to win this clash but the Blues are certainly proving to be no pushovers with Frank Lampard in charge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Man City v Chelsea game?

Man City v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 23rd November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Man City v Chelsea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Man City v Chelsea in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Manchester City will be desperate to banish the nightmare of their trip to Anfield before the international break.

But facing Chelsea is no easy task. Frank Lampard’s youngsters have arguably punched above their weight this season and have lost just one of their last 11 games.

Chelsea can fall victim to playing loose at the back at times – but have found a spirit to drive forward and seek goals late on in games.

It means City cannot take this match for granted, even if they grab an early lead at the Etihad.

City should win this clash but it may well be a narrow affair. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Chelsea take the game to their hosts and frustrate Guardiola further.

Prediction: Man City 2-2 Chelsea