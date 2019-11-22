Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide
The 2019 Formula 1 season is under way and RadioTimes.com has rounded up where all the races are taking place and whether they are live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports F1
The 2019 Formula 1 season is drawing to a close and Lewis Hamilton has already secured the World Driver’s Championship title.
Mercedes star Hamilton has won his sixth crown following the United States Grand Prix, and is closing in on Michael Schumacher’s legendary total of seven.
Ferrari hot-shot Charles Leclerc has struck blows against team-mate Sebastian Vettel in the latter part of the season, giving fans a terrific glimpse of the future for the sport.
Check out the full F1 2019 season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
How to watch Formula 1 live on TV and online in the UK
Sky Sports F1 has live coverage of every race this season.
Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or choose individual sports such as Formula 1 so that you only pay for what you enjoy.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
Formula 1 on TV: 2019 race calendar
17th November – Brazilian Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1/NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
UK practice/qualifying/race times, preview, TV guide
1st December – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Watch live on Sky Sports F1/NOW TV; highlights on Channel 4
Formula 1 race results
17 March – Australian Grand Prix
WINNER: Valtteri Bottas (MERCEDES)
2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
3rd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
31 March – Bahrain Grand Prix
WINNER: Lewis Hamilton (MERCEDES)
2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
14 April – Chinese Grand Prix
WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
28 April – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
WINNER: VALTTERI BOTTAS (MERCEDES)
2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
3rd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
12 May – Spanish Grand Prix
WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
26 May – Monaco Grand Prix
WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
2nd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3rd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
9 June – Canadian Grand Prix
WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
2nd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
23 June – French Grand Prix
WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
30 June – Austrian Grand Prix
WINNER: MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL)
2nd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3rd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
14 July – British Grand Prix
WINNER: LEWIS HAMILTON (MERCEDES)
2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
28 July – German Grand Prix
WINNER: MAX VERSTAPPEN (RED BULL)
2nd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3rd: Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)
4 August – Hungarian Grand Prix
WINNER: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2nd: Mex Verstappen (Red Bull)
3rd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
1 September – Belgian Grand Prix
WINNER: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
3rd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
8 September – Italian Grand Prix
WINNER: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
22 September – Singapore Grand Prix
WINNER: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
2nd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
3rd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
29 September – Russian Grand Prix
WINNER: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2nd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
13th October – Japanese Grand Prix
WINNER: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2nd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3rd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
27th October – Mexican Grand Prix
WINNER: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2nd: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3rd: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
3rd November – United States Grand Prix
WINNER: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2nd: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
3rd: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)