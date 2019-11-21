Hamilton v Rangers: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Rangers head to New Douglas Park on Sunday to meet a Hamilton side bang out of form.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers are on a five-game winning streak across all competitions and have not lost in the league since September’s Old Firm clash.

Gerrard’s men are neck-and-neck with Celtic in the title race and three points on Sunday is vital to maintain the pressure.

Hamilton, meanwhile, are nervously looking at the relegation places below them and would gladly take a point here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamilton v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Hamilton v Rangers game?

Hamilton v Rangers will kick off at 12:15pm on Sunday 24th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Hamilton v Rangers

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:45am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Rangers are all set to win this match comfortably. They are in top form right now, having come into the international break off the back of victories over Hearts, Porto and Livingston.

It’s hard to see how Hamilton will seriously scare Rangers on Sunday.

Gers beat their hosts 5-0 at Ibrox back in mid-October, with Hamilton failing to record a single shot on target.

We might not get such a thumping here on Sunday but Rangers will score more than once and control the game.

Prediction: Hamilton 0-3 Rangers