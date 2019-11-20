Davis Cup Finals 2019: How to watch Davis Cup tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule

Andy Murray will represent Great Britain at the Davis Cup for the first time since 2016 following his stunning return to elite-level tennis.

The British icon will be a major draw at the tournament which also boasts Rafael Nadal on the Spanish team.

Murray is likely to feature in singles matches to cap off a resurgent year for the two-time Grand Slam champion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament.

When is the 2019 Davis Cup Finals?

The tournament starts on Monday 18th November 2019 and runs until Sunday 24th November 2019.

For match times, see our schedule further down the page.

Where is the 2019 Davis Cup Finals held?

The Davis Cup Finals will be held at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

Davis Cup Finals groups

Group A: France, Japan, Serbia

Group B: Croatia, Russia, Spain

Group C: Argentina, Chile, Germany

Group D: Belgium, Colombia, Australia

Group E: Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Great Britain

Group F: Italy, Canada, United States

Davis Cup Finals format

Teams in each group will play each other in best-of-three series’ involving two singles and a doubles match to be played on the same day.

Teams with the most points will win each of the six groups, while the two highest-scoring second place teams will also advance to the quarter-finals.

Those eight teams will be paired off and enter a series of matches, winners progress to the semi-finals and so on until the final.

Davis Cup Finals schedule

Group stage

All UK time

Monday 18th November

Afternoon session from 3:00pm

Croatia v Russia

Belgium v Colombia

Italy v Canada

Tuesday 19th November

Morning session from 10:00am

France v Japan

Argentina v Chile

Kazakhstan v Netherlands

Afternoon session from 5:00pm

Spain v Russia

Australia v Colombia

USA v Canada

Wednesday 20th November

Morning session from 10:00am

Serbia v Japan

Argentina v Germany

Great Britain v Netherlands

Afternoon session from 5:00pm

Croatia v Spain

Belgium v Australia

USA v Italy

Thursday 21st November

Morning session from 10:00am

France v Serbia

Germany v Chile

Great Britain v Kazakhstan

Quarter-finals

Thursday 21st November

TBC

Friday 22nd November

TBC

Semi-finals

Saturday 23rd November

TBC

Final

Sunday 24th November

TBC

How to watch and live stream the Davis Cup in the UK

Eurosport 1 will show exclusive coverage of the tournament on their channels and online player.

The TV schedule is as follows:

Monday 18th November: 3:00pm – 9:00pm

Tuesday 19th – Saturday 23rd November: 10:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday 24th November: 3:00pm – 9:00pm

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Eurosport is also available through Sky Sports.

Who won the Davis Cup in 2018?

Croatia are the reigning Davis Cup champions after beating France 3-1 in the final.

The fourth seeds beat the favourites on French soil in Lille thanks to two victories from Marin Cilic and one from Borna Coric.

France’s only point in the final came from Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert defeating Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic in doubles.