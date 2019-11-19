Wales v Hungary: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Wales face Hungary to conclude their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Simply put, Ryan Giggs’ men need a victory to qualify for the finals.

Hungary sit second in Group E, a point ahead of Wales, with one game to go.

The Welsh side must build on their comfortable 2-0 away win against Azerbaijan, though Hungary have impressed during this campaign and a greater effort will be required by Giggs’ boys.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Hungary game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Wales v Hungary?

Wales v Hungary will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 19th November 2019.

How to watch Wales v Hungary on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The match can also be watched for free on Welsh-language channel S4c.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Hungary have enjoyed an excellent Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and will be no pushovers in this one.

They beat goal-shy Wales 1-0 in Budapest and may do just enough to crush the Welsh party in Cardiff.

Advertisement

Prediction: Wales 1-1 Hungary