Premier League on Amazon Prime: Pundits, presenters and commentators – full list

Amazon Prime have confirmed their full line-up of pundits and presenters ahead of their Premier League coverage

Gabby Logan

Amazon Prime have confirmed their complete line-up of pundits, presenters and commentators for their upcoming live Premier League coverage.

More than 40 stars from TV and radio will be part of the broadcasts, led by a presenting team of Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Steve Bower and Jim Rosenthal.

Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Harry Redknapp and Thierry Henry will be among the biggest names to feature in the punditry seats, while the instantly-recognisable tones of Clive Tyldesley, Guy Mowbray and many more will provide commentary for each match.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of pundits, presenters and commentators who will spearhead Amazon Prime’s coverage of the Premier League.

Amazon Prime football pundits, presenters and commentators

  • Adam Hunt
  • Alan Shearer
  • Alex Scott
  • Ally McCoist
  • Andy Townsend
  • Catherine Whitaker
  • Clive Tyldesley
  • Connor McNamara
  • Darrell Currie
  • Derek Rae
  • Dermot Gallagher
  • Dion Dublin
  • Eilidh Barbour
  • Eni Aluko
  • Gabby Logan
  • Glenn Hoddle
  • Graeme Le Saux
  • Guy Mowbray
  • Harry Redknapp
  • Ian Darke
  • Jermaine Jenas
  • Jim Rosenthal
  • Joe Cole
  • Jon Champion
  • Karthi Gnanasegaram
  • Kevin Kilbane
  • Lee Dixon
  • Les Ferdinand
  • Lynsey Hooper
  • Marcus Buckland
  • Matt Holland
  • Matt Smith
  • Michael Owen
  • Owen Hargreaves
  • Peter Crouch
  • Peter Schmeichel
  • Robbie Savage
  • Roberto Martinez
  • Seema Jaswal
  • Steve Bower
  • Sue Smith
  • Thierry Henry
  • Tim Sherwood

