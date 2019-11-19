Premier League on Amazon Prime: Pundits, presenters and commentators – full list

Amazon Prime have confirmed their complete line-up of pundits, presenters and commentators for their upcoming live Premier League coverage.

More than 40 stars from TV and radio will be part of the broadcasts, led by a presenting team of Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Steve Bower and Jim Rosenthal.

Alan Shearer, Michael Owen, Harry Redknapp and Thierry Henry will be among the biggest names to feature in the punditry seats, while the instantly-recognisable tones of Clive Tyldesley, Guy Mowbray and many more will provide commentary for each match.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of pundits, presenters and commentators who will spearhead Amazon Prime’s coverage of the Premier League.

Amazon Prime football pundits, presenters and commentators