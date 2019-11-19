Formula E 2019/20 race calendar and TV coverage guide
Everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019/20 Formula E season including race calendar and TV details
Formula E returns for its biggest season yet with a bumper 14 races spread across eight months, culminating in a pair of epic street races in London.
Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has became the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.
Former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa, Stoffel Vandoorne and Brendon Hartley are among the list of contenders in 2019/20.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula E season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
Formula E on TV: 2019/20 race calendar
Race 1: 22nd November 2019 – Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Race 2: 23rd November 2019 – Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Race 3: 18th January 2020 – Santiago ePrix, Chile
Race 4: 15th February 2020 – Mexico City ePrix, Mexico
Race 5: 29th February 2020 – Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco
Race 6: 21st March 2020 – Sanya ePrix, China
Race 7: 4th April 2020 – Rome ePrix, Italy Italy
Race 8: 18th April 2020 – Paris ePrix, France France
Race 9: 3rd May 2020 – Seoul ePrix, South Korea
Race 10: 6th June 2020 – Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia
Race 11: 21st June 2020 – Berlin ePrix, Germany
Race 12: 11th July 2020 – New York City ePrix, United States
Race 13: 25th July 2020 – London ePrix, United Kingdom
Race 14: 26th July 2020 – London ePrix, United Kingdom
How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream
BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.
In addition, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – will be shown live on BBC terrestrial TV.
Eurosport will show coverage of races on their channels and online player.
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.