Republic of Ireland v Denmark: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Ireland face Denmark to conclude their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Monday night.

Advertisement

A victory by Ireland would see them qualify for the finals along with Switzerland – who are fully expected to secure a routine heavy win over Gibraltar.

Anything less than a win for Mick McCarthy’s men will result in Ireland falling into the play-offs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Republic of Ireland v Denmark game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Republic of Ireland v Denmark?

Republic of Ireland v Denmark will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 18th November 2019.

How to watch Republic of Ireland v Denmark on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Mix and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Ireland have been rock solid at the back throughout their qualifying campaign with just four goals conceded, but finding them at the other end has been tricky.

McCarthy’s men can’t afford to fall behind early on, or it would be a long way back for the Boys in Green.

Advertisement

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Denmark