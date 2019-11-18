Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz 2: How to watch Wilder v Ortiz – TV, live stream, UK start time

Deontay Wilder is back in action this weekend with a second showdown against Luis Ortiz.

The American fighter is defending his WBC heavyweight title for the 10th time since winning it in 2015.

Ortiz lost the first battle between the pair in 2018 following a TKO in the 10th round, but is returning for a second bite of the apple in Las Vegas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz 2.

When is Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz?

The fight takes place on Sunday 24th November 2019 in UK time.

The Wilder v Ortiz ring walks are expected to take place around 3:00am, though specific timings are unknown and could be later.

Where is Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz?

The fight will take place at the iconic MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA.

Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz undercard

Luis Nery v Emmanuel Rodriguez (bantamweight)

Brandon Figueroa v Julio Ceja (super bantamweight)

Leo Santa Cruz v Miguel Flores (super featherweight)

Leduan Barthelemy v Eduardo Ramirez (super featherweight)

Jerry Perez v Mark John Yap (super featherweight)

Viktor Slavinskyi v Rigoberto Hermosillo (super featherweight)

Arnold Alejandro v TBA (lightweight)

Omar Juarez v Kevin Shacks (super lightweight)

Jose Manuel Gomez v Daniel Placeres (super featherweight)

Angel Alejandro v TBA (featherweight)

Shon Mondragon v TBA (super bantamweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr v Marklin Bailey (welterweight)

Marsellos Wilder v Dustin Long (cruiserweight)

How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz in the UK

You can watch the fight live on Sky Sports Action or online via the SkyGo app from

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the clash through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch and live stream Deontay Wilder v Luis Ortiz in the US

Fans can watch the fight live in the US via Fox Sports PPV.