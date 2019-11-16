UFC Fight Night 164: How to watch Blachowicz v Souza – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Poland’s Jan Blachowicz heads to Brazil to face home favourite Ronaldo Souza in Sao Paulo this weekend.

The clash of the veterans will see Souza return to action for the first time since losing to Jack Hermansson in April.

Blachowicz won his last fight – against Luke Rockhold – in July and is seeking a 25th victory of his career on Sunday morning.

There is also a full bill of preliminary fights before the main card begins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 164 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 164 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 164 main card – including Blachowicz v Souza – will start at 1:00am (UK time) on Sunday 17th November.

The preliminary card will be broadcast from 11:00pm (UK time) on Saturday 16th November.

Where is UFC Fight Night 164 held?

UFC Fight Night 164 will be held at the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The arena can hold up to 11,000 spectators and is a regular stage for basketball games and concerts.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 164

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.