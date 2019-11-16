Tranmere v Wycombe: How to watch League One on TV and live stream

Tranmere Rovers host high-flying Wycombe Wanderers in a League One clash on Sunday.

Rovers are soldiering on in the bottom half of the table following their promotion from League Two last season.

They are holding their own, with two wins in their last four games, despite sitting in 18th, though Wycombe are far exceeding expectations this term.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth – the longest-serving manager at any club in the Football League – is leading his side superbly, with just one defeat in the opening 16 games of the campaign.

These two sides met just last weekend in the FA Cup, with hosts Tranmere claiming a draw and a replay to ensure the sides will go head-to-head three times in just 11 days.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tranmere v Wycombe game on TV and online.

What time is Tranmere v Wycombe?

Tranmere v Wycombe will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 17th November 2019.

How to watch Tranmere v Wycombe on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:30am.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wycombe are a nightmare team to break down, they simply don’t crack.

They aren’t high-scorers, but they don’t need to be with such resolute defending, and Tranmere may struggle to breach their visitors.

Prediction: Tranmere 0-1 Wycombe