Northern Ireland v Netherlands: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Northern Ireland’s worst fears are slowly being realised as their Euro 2020 campaign comes to the crunch.

They won their opening four fixtures against Belarus and Estonia, leaving them with four clashes against Netherlands and Germany to navigate.

So far, they have been unable to take any points off the big boys, and with the pair of elite sides now three points clear in the qualifying spots, Northern Ireland desperately need a victory or face elimination.

Boss Michael O’Neill will be in charge for the game despite taking the Stoke job – and managing them to a victory – last week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Northern Ireland v Netherlands game on TV and online.

What time is Northern Ireland v Netherlands?

Northern Ireland v Netherlands will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 16th November 2019.

How to watch Northern Ireland v Netherlands on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:15pm

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Northern Irish hearts were broken in Rotterdam last month as they threw away a 1-0 lead to concede three times in the last 10 minutes.

They must take heart from their solid opening 80 minutes if they are to succeed here, but it will take an enormous effort to dent the Netherlands.

Prediction: Northern Ireland 1-3 Netherlands