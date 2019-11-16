Cyprus v Scotland: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Scotland will treat their upcoming international games as times to hone their style before their Euro 2020 qualification back-up plan is activated.

The Scots cannot qualify for the major tournament via the conventional route of finishing first or second in Group I.

Instead, they will go into a play-off match next year due to winning their Nations League C group.

Their result against Cyprus is irrelevant to their chances of making it, but boss Steve Clarke will hope to build on a confidence-boosting 6-0 win over minnows San Marino.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cyprus v Scotland game on TV and online.

What time is Cyprus v Scotland?

Cyprus v Scotland will kick off at 2:00pm on Saturday 16th November 2019.

How to watch Cyprus v Scotland on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 1:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Scotland were given a last-minute scare when these sides met at Hampden Park following a late equaliser for the visitors.

Oliver Burke scored the save the Scots, but they will need a far more convincing display to inspire any confidence ahead of the Nations League play-offs.

Prediction: Cyprus 1-2 Scotland