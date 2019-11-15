What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Alex Dilmaghani v Francisco Fonseca

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about boxing in 2019 with some of the world’s hottest names gearing up for major fights.

Anthony Joshua – and the rest of the boxing world – was left stunned by his defeat to outsider Andy Ruiz Jr in June, and he will be gunning to reclaim his belts in a December rematch.

But there are plenty of terrific fights to be aired every week, aside from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many big nights of boxing – but what do they have to offer this week?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday 16th November

York Hall, London, UK

UK: Channel 5 (9:00pm)

Alex Dilmaghani vs Francisco Fonseca (IBO Super Featherweight title)

John Joe Nevin v Freddy Fonseca (WBA International Super Featherweight title)

Connor Marsden v Craig Woodruff

Samuel Antwi v Fernando Valencia

Flavius Biea v Berman Sanchez

Lewis Smith v Naheem Chaudhry

Billy Underwood v Danail Stoyanov

Sam Cantwell v Pablo Narvaez

Lucian Atana v Ferenc Zsalek

Rhys Edwards v TBA

Michael Hennessy Jnr v TBA

Jahid Munim v Reece Smith

Alireza Ghadiri v TBA

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK

Major fights coming up in 2019

7th December: Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr (IBF, WBO, IBO, WBA (Super) Heavyweight titles)

