ATP Finals 2019: How to watch ATP Finals tennis – TV channel, live stream, dates, times, schedule
Everything you need to know about the ATP Finals 2019 at the O2 Arena in London
The ATP Finals returns to London once again as the top eight superstars in Men’s Singles tennis go into battle.
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will all feature in the showpiece event.
The season-ending tournament is a real crowd-pleaser and will hopefully provide another terrific week of action for fans around the world.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 ATP Finals tennis tournament.
When is the 2019 ATP Finals?
The tournament starts on Sunday 10th November 2019 and runs until Sunday 17th November 2019.
Where is the 2019 ATP Finals held?
The ATP Finals traditionally takes place at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London – and 2019 is no exception.
The iconic venue can hold up to 20,000 fans and will be packed out for most of the tournament.
From 2021, the tournament will move to Turin following a 12-year stint in the UK.
ATP Finals Schedule
Tuesday 12th November
Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury v Ivan Dodig/Filip Polasek (12:00pm)
Roger Federer v Matteo Berrettini (2:00pm)
Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo v Raven Klaasen/Michael Venus (6:00pm)
Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem (8:00pm)
Wednesday 13th November
Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah v Jean-Julien Rojer/Horia Tecau (12:00pm)
Rafael Nadal v Daniil Medvedev (2:00pm)
Kevin Krawietz/Andreas Mies v Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Nicolas Mahut (6:00pm)
Stefanos Tsitsipas v Alexander Zverev (8:00pm)
Thursday 14th November
TBC
Friday 15th November
TBC
Saturday 16th November
TBC
Sunday 17th November
Doubles final (3:30pm)
Singles final (6:00pm)
How to watch and live stream the ATP Finals in the UK
Fans in the UK can stream the US Open action live on Amazon Prime Video.
New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.
Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.
Eight singles matches – including the semi-finals and the final – will also be shown on free-to-air TV with the BBC picking up some broadcasting rights to the tournament.
Who won the ATP Finals in 2018?
Alexander Zverev won the tournament in 2018 after defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 in the final.
The German ace had previously lost 6-4 6-1 to Djokovic earlier in the tournament during the group stage but produced a top display to claim the crown.
Zverev also beat John Isner and Roger Federer en route to the title.