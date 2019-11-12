Tottenham Women v Arsenal Women: How to watch FA WSL on TV and live stream

Tottenham host Arsenal for the first ever north London derby in the FA Women’s Super League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

Spurs were promoted from the Championship last season, meaning they will hope to build a feisty rivalry with the Gunners in the coming seasons.

The sides’ previous meetings don’t paint a confidence-inspiring picture for Spurs, however.

Arsenal beat Tottenham 6-0 during a pre-season friendly ahead of 2019/20, while their most recent competitive match in 2017 – an FA Women’s Cup fifth round tie – ended with a 10-0 win for the Gunners.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham Women v Arsenal Women game on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham Women v Arsenal Women?

Tottenham Women v Arsenal Women will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 17th November 2019.

How to watch Tottenham Women v Arsenal Women on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Forget the recent history between these sides, both teams are competing on even ground in the FA WSL.

Tottenham won’t be embarrassed as they have done previously following a strong start to life in the to flight.

They’ve won three of their last four outings, but Arsenal remain a cut above in terms of quality.

Prediction: Tottenham Women 1-3 Arsenal Women