England v Montenegro: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

England can secure their place at Euro 2020 with a victory over Montenegro in their next qualifier outing.

The Three Lions would also virtually secure top spot in Group A with three points at Wembley given their unassailable goal difference tally.

Gareth Southgate will hope to finally rubber-stamp qualification after failing to do so against Czech Republic during the last international break.

England were defeated 2-1 in Prague to keep the competition for top spot alive.

Raheem Sterling will miss the game following a bust-up with Joe Gomez at the team hotel following Manchester City’s loss to Liverpool at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Montenegro game on TV and online.

What time is England v Montenegro?

England v Montenegro will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 14th November 2019.

How to watch England v Montenegro on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

With so many young stars coming through, Southgate will be determined to wrap up the group as soon as possible so he has the space to experiment.

This may be a safe team selection from Southgate until the game is out of sight.

Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount may be tried and tested at some stage in the game, while James Maddison, Callum Wilson and Ben Chilwell are also banging on the door.

Southgate has more than enough options to get the job done in style, even without Sterling.

Prediction: England 4-1 Montenegro