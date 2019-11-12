Czech Republic Women v England Women: How to watch the Lionesses on TV and live stream

England take on Czech Republic in a friendly clash to finish off their international break.

Advertisement

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FOOTBALL TIMES PODCAST: Apple / Spotify / Acast

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Czech Republic v England game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Czech Republic v England?

Czech Republic v England will kick off at 7:15pm on Tuesday 12th November 2019.

How to watch Czech Republic v England on TV and live stream

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC4.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England haven’t enjoyed post-2019 World Cup life but will hope to pick themselves up on their trip to Prague.

The Lionesses will expect to record a victory over a Czech Republic side who sit 28th in the world rankings, but need to guard against complacency.

Advertisement

Prediction: Czech Republic 1-2 England