Champions League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times

The Champions League has produced some of the best football matches in modern history over the last few seasons.

Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time great comebacks in European football when they struck against Barcelona and Ajax respectively in the semi-finals last season.

Add the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the mix, along with young guns such as Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho, and the competition promises plenty more in the way of pulsating drama and edge-of-your-seat excitement.

The full fixture list has been released – but which games are you most looking forward to in the calendar?

RadioTimes.com will round up the Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.

How to watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK

Champions League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.

Champions League fixtures

All games kick off at 8:00pm (UK time) unless stated

RadioTimes.com’s featured games in bold

Group Stage Game 5

Tuesday 26th November

Group A: Galatasaray v Club Brugge (5:55pm)

Group A: Real Madrid v PSG

Group B: Tottenham v Olympiakos

Group B: Red Star v Bayern Munich

Group C: Manchester City v Shakhtar

Group C: Atalanta v Dinamo Zagreb

Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Leverkusen (5:55pm)

Group D: Juventus v Atletico Madrid

Wednesday 27th November

Group E: Liverpool v Napoli

Group E: Genk v Salzburg

Group F: Barcelona v Dortmund

Group F: Slavia Prague v Inter

Group G: Zenit v Lyon (5:55pm)

Group G: RB Leipzig v Benfica

Group H: Valencia v Chelsea (5:55pm)

Group H: Lille v Ajax

Group Stage Game 6

Tuesday 10th December

Group E: Napoli v Genk (5:55pm)

Group E: Salzburg v Liverpool (5:55pm)

Group F: Dortmund v Slavia Prague

Group F: Inter v Barcelona

Group G: Benfica v Zenit

Group G: Lyon v RB Leipzig

Group H: Chelsea v Lille

Group H: Ajax v Valencia

Wednesday 11th December

Group A: PSG v Galatasaray

Group A: Club Brugge v Real Madrid

Group B: Bayern Munich v Tottenham

Group B: Olympiakos v Red Star

Group C: Shakhtar v Atalanta (5:55pm)

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb v Manchester City (5:55pm)

Group D: Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

Group D: Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus

Round of 16

Draw: Monday 16th December

First leg: 18/19th February – 25/26th February

Second leg: 10/11th March – 17/18th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: 7/8th April

Second leg: 14/15th April

Semi-finals

Draw: Friday 20th March

First leg: 28/29th April

Second leg: 5/6th May

Final

Saturday 30th May