Republic of Ireland v New Zealand: How to watch friendly on TV and live stream

Republic of Ireland take on New Zealand in an international friendly clash.

Mick McCarthy’s men top Group D but have played one game more than Switzerland and Denmark – with the latter visiting Dublin for a crunch clash on Monday.

Ahead of that Euro 2020 showdown, Ireland face Oceanic outfit New Zealand in a warm-up clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Republic of Ireland v New Zealand game on TV and online.

What time is Republic of Ireland v New Zealand?

Republic of Ireland v New Zealand will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 14th November 2019.

How to watch Republic of Ireland v New Zealand on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Ireland will use this match as an experimental space ahead of their crucial encounter with Denmark.

New Zealand are unbeaten in seven games stretching back to June 2018, but the majority of those matches have ended in underwhelming narrow wins over Pacific islands.

Expect Ireland to get the job done efficiently.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 2-0 New Zealand