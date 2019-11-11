Champions League TV schedule 2019/20: How to watch every game – fixtures, dates, kick-off times
Champions League fixtures have been confirmed for 2019/20 – RadioTimes.com brings you all the details
The Champions League has produced some of the best football matches in modern history over the last few seasons.
Liverpool and Tottenham produced two of the all-time great comebacks in European football when they struck against Barcelona and Ajax respectively in the semi-finals last season.
Add the continued brilliance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo into the mix, along with young guns such as Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho, and the competition promises plenty more in the way of pulsating drama and edge-of-your-seat excitement.
The full fixture list has been released – but which games are you most looking forward to in the calendar?
RadioTimes.com will round up the Champions League 2019/20 fixtures – plus previews, predictions and how to watch every game live on TV and online.
How to watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.
Champions League games are shown live on BT Sport on TV, online and via the BT Sport app.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.
There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and regular TV highlights shows.
Champions League fixtures
All games kick off at 8:00pm (UK time) unless stated
RadioTimes.com’s featured games in bold
Group Stage Game 4
Wednesday 6th November
Group A: PSG v Club Brugge – BT Sport Extra 3
Group A: Real Madrid v Galatasaray – BT Sport ESPN
Group B: Bayern Munich v Olympiakos (5:55pm) – BT Sport 1
Group B: Red Star v Tottenham – BT Sport 2
Match preview, prediction, how to watch
Group C: Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar – BT Sport Extra 4
Group C: Atalanta v Manchester City – BT Sport 3
Match preview, prediction, how to watch
Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus (5:55pm) – BT Sport ESPN
Group D: Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid – BT Sport Extra 2
Group Stage Game 5
Tuesday 26th November
Group A: Galatasaray v Club Brugge (5:55pm)
Group A: Real Madrid v PSG
Group B: Tottenham v Olympiakos
Group B: Red Star v Bayern Munich
Group C: Manchester City v Shakhtar
Group C: Atalanta v Dinamo Zagreb
Group D: Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Leverkusen (5:55pm)
Group D: Juventus v Atletico Madrid
Wednesday 27th November
Group E: Liverpool v Napoli
Group E: Genk v Salzburg
Group F: Barcelona v Dortmund
Group F: Slavia Prague v Inter
Group G: Zenit v Lyon (5:55pm)
Group G: RB Leipzig v Benfica
Group H: Valencia v Chelsea (5:55pm)
Group H: Lille v Ajax
Group Stage Game 6
Tuesday 10th December
Group E: Napoli v Genk (5:55pm)
Group E: Salzburg v Liverpool (5:55pm)
Group F: Dortmund v Slavia Prague
Group F: Inter v Barcelona
Group G: Benfica v Zenit
Group G: Lyon v RB Leipzig
Group H: Chelsea v Lille
Group H: Ajax v Valencia
Wednesday 11th December
Group A: PSG v Galatasaray
Group A: Club Brugge v Real Madrid
Group B: Bayern Munich v Tottenham
Group B: Olympiakos v Red Star
Group C: Shakhtar v Atalanta (5:55pm)
Group C: Dinamo Zagreb v Manchester City (5:55pm)
Group D: Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow
Group D: Bayer Leverkusen v Juventus
Round of 16
Draw: Monday 16th December
First leg: 18/19th February – 25/26th February
Second leg: 10/11th March – 17/18th March
Quarter-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: 7/8th April
Second leg: 14/15th April
Semi-finals
Draw: Friday 20th March
First leg: 28/29th April
Second leg: 5/6th May
Final
Saturday 30th May