Football Times is back with another preview of the upcoming Premier League games on TV.

Advertisement

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views for each Premier League game on the box.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO FOOTBALL TIMES: Apple / Spotify / Acast

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine writer Jake Wilson for Week 12 with Liverpool v Manchester City coming up.

Michael and Jake also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 12 including a must-have striker and which team you must raid for defenders.

Advertisement

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.