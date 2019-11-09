England in New Zealand 2019: How to watch England cricket tour of New Zealand in 2019

England head to the other side of the world for a tour of New Zealand.

Advertisement

It has been a dramatic year for English cricket following the ODI team success in the World Cup – including a victory over the Black Caps in the final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of results from the various matches throughout the tour, as well as how you can watch all of the action live.

When do England tour New Zealand?

The England tour of New Zealand runs from Friday 1st November 2019 until Monday 2nd December 2019.

When are New Zealand v England matches?

T20 Internationals: 1st November – 10th November

Test Matches: 20th November – 2nd December

New Zealand v England fixtures

All UK time/dates

1st Twenty20 international – Christchurch

Date: Friday 1st November

Time: 1:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket

2nd Twenty20 international – Wellington

Date: Sunday 3rd November

Time: 1:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket

3rd Twenty20 international – Nelson

Date: Tuesday 5th November

Time: 1:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket

4th Twenty20 international – Napier

Date: Friday 8th November

Time: 5:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket

5th Twenty20 international – Auckland

Date: Sunday 10th November

Time: 1:00am – live on Sky Sports Cricket

Tour match (opponents TBC) – Whangarei

Date: Wednesday 13th – Saturday 16th November

Time: 10:00pm each day – live on Sky Sports Cricket

1st Test – Mount Maunganui

Date: Wednesday 20th – Sunday 24th November

Time: 10:00pm each day – live on Sky Sports Cricket

2nd Test – Hamilton

Date: Friday 28th November – Monday 2nd December

Time: 10:00pm each day – live on Sky Sports Cricket

How to watch New Zealand v England tour

You can watch the tour live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add specific channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tour through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.