Wolves v Aston Villa: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Wolves and Aston Villa renew rivalries in the Premier League this weekend, but points will be positioned ahead of bragging rights in this one.

Both Midlands teams bring a little extra spice to these encounters, though neither would recognise the other as their most fierce local rival.

Instead, it will be a highly-charged affair in the hunt for three points with both teams trying to break free of the mid-table Premier League mix.

Wolves have drawn seven of their 11 games so far and will be desperate to climb the table with a string of wins.

Villa sit in 16th, but they’re just a win away from potentially leaping into the top half.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Aston Villa game on TV and online.

What time is Wolves v Aston Villa?

Wolves v Aston Villa will kick off at 2:00pm on Saturday 10th November 2019.

How to watch Wolves v Aston Villa on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wolves remain one of the oddest teams in the top flight. The form guide can be twisted to celebrate their unbeaten run or bemoan their lack of clinical finishing.

They are coming off the back of a Europa League clash at Molineux on Thursday, though this hasn’t affected them thus far with two draws and a win at Manchester City following group stage games.

Villa will be buoyed by their Carabao Cup victory over Wolves less than 10 days ago, and could frustrate Wolves in their quest to turn draws into wins.

Prediction: Wolves 1-1 Aston Villa