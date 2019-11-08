Where to watch every Premier League Christmas fixture – your full TV schedule

If you think there’s a better combo than leftover turkey sandwiches and Boxing Day football, you would be absolutely wrong.

Christmas is coming and a mouth-watering 29 Premier League games will be televised in just 13 days over the festive period.

Sky Sports have been joined by Amazon Prime Video and BT Sport in the fixture pile-up, with a pair of broadcasters each boasting their own mega day crammed with NINE games beamed directly to your living room.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League 2019/20 Christmas fixtures – plus details on the latest TV deals from Sky, BT and Virgin Media, including 12 months free Amazon Prime with the latter.

Premier League on TV at Christmas

All games kick off at 3:00pm unless stated otherwise

Saturday 21st December

Everton v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

Manchester City v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Sunday 22nd December

Watford v Manchester United (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Thursday 26th December

Tottenham v Brighton (12:30pm) Amazon Prime

Bournemouth v Arsenal – Amazon Prime

Aston Villa v Norwich – Amazon Prime

Chelsea v Southampton – Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace v West Ham – Amazon Prime

Everton v Burnley – Amazon Prime

Sheffield United v Watford – Amazon Prime

Manchester United v Newcastle (5:30pm) Amazon Prime

Leicester v Liverpool (8:00pm) Amazon Prime

Friday 27th December

Wolves v Manchester City (7:45pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 28th December

Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Burnley v Manchester United (7:45pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th December

Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Wolves (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

Wednesday 1st January

Brighton v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Aston Villa (12:30pm) BT Sport

Newcastle v Leicester – BT Sport

Southampton v Tottenham – BT Sport

Watford v Wolves – BT Sport

Manchester City v Everton (5:30pm) BT Sport

Norwich v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) BT Sport

West Ham v Bournemouth (5:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v Manchester United (8:00pm) BT Sport

Thursday 2nd January

Liverpool v Sheffield United (8:00pm) BT Sport

How to watch Christmas football on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through SkyGo on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

NOW TV offer a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Amazon Prime have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Virgin Media offer customers the full package to subscribe to Sky Sports, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin boxes, meaning you can watch every televised Premier League match from one remote. New customers can also pick up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.

If you’re looking for the full Premier League fixture list we have your TV guide.