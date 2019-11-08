Chelsea v Crystal Palace: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Chelsea host Crystal Palace on Saturday hoping to extend their winning streak in the Premier League to six games.

Palace’s excellent start to the campaign has slowed in recent weeks and Chelsea will be eyeing victory here.

Frank Lampard’s men come into the clash off the back of their Champions League battle with Ajax in midweek.

And Chelsea will be firm favourites to extend their strong recent form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Crystal Palace game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v Crystal Palace game?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 9th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Crystal Palace

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea are on a high right now after some stellar performances in the Premier League recently.

Granted, the Blues may have been dumped out of the EFL Cup to Manchester United last week but that isn’t much of a blow in the grand scheme of the season.

Frank Lampard’s remit is to secure a top-four finish and wins over the likes of Crystal Palace are crucial to that success.

Palace will not be pushovers, however. They sit in a strong position to battle for a European spot this season and their bad patch of form was expected.

Just one point from games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester may not be much of a surprise. The fact Palace then play Liverpool after this trip to Stamford Bridge shows just how tough their recent schedule has been.

Palace will hope to hit Chelsea on the break but may struggle to contain Lampard’s youthful side. This is a game the Blues should win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace