When is Sports Personality of the Year 2019? How to vote, watch on BBC, SPOTY shortlist, date and time

Sports Personality of the Year is fast-approaching with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding set to present the 2019 edition celebrating all forms of British and global sport.

Viewers will be in charge of who lifts the biggest prizes on the night, and we’ve got you covered with how to go about choosing your favourite sports stars.

When is Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place at 7:00pm on Sunday 15th December 2019.

Where is Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

The event will be held at P&J Live, a brand new 10,000-capacity arena in Aberdeen, Scotland.

How to vote for Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

Details are yet to be confirmed, but the ceremony is expected to follow the same pattern as the 2018 format.

Viewers can vote online or by phone when voting opens on the night. The vote will only be open during the Sports Personality broadcast itself, and the numbers will not be revealed before the night.

Once voting opens, the easiest way to pick your favourite is to go to the Sports Personality website.

You will also be able to vote by phone. No text voting will be available on the night.

We’ll bring you all the latest details when they are confirmed.

How to watch Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

Fans can tune in to watch the ceremony on BBC1.

You can also live stream the event via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

It has been a year of great success for British sport with achievements ranging from England’s triumph in the Cricket World Cup, to appearances in the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Dina Asher-Smith won gold in the 200m at the World Athletics Championships in addition to a pair of silver medals, Ben Stokes stole the show at the Cricket World Cup and his astonishing innings at The Ashes will live long in the memory, while Lewis Hamilton has recorded his sixth Formula 1 Driver’s World Championship title.

Wales won the Six Nations, Scottish star Laura Muir won an unprecedented double-double at the European Indoor Championships and Liverpool capped off a terrific 2018/19 season with victory in the Champions League final.

Sports Personality of the Year 2019 categories

Sports Personality of the Year

Greatest Sporting Moment

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award

Who won Sports Personality of the Year 2018?

Geraint Thomas won Sports Personality of the Year 2018 following his immense victory in the Tour de France.