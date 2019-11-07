Nottingham Forest v Derby: How to watch Championship on TV and live stream

Nottingham Forest host rivals Derby in the early kick-off from the Championship with both sides desperate for victory.

Forest are pushing for promotion this season and could leapfrog Swansea with a win at the City Ground.

Derby have endured a miserable opening to the season but have held steady in recent weeks to sit 15th in the table.

The Rams will know bragging rights are at stake here and require victory to stay well clear of the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Nottingham Forest v Derby game on TV and online.

What time is the Nottingham Forest v Derby game?

Nottingham Forest v Derby will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 9th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream Nottingham Forest v Derby

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Nottingham Forest recovered from back-to-back defeats in October to beat Luton Town 2-1 last time out and hold firm in the playoff spots.

The aim for manager Sabri Lamouchi now is to climb back into those automatic positions.

Luckily for Forest their recent form against Derby is strong. The hosts have a W2 D2 record from their last four games with the Rams and beat their rivals 3-0 in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

Granted, the EFL Cup is not a priority of either side but neither want to lose such a hostile game.

Derby failed to record even a shot on target at the City Ground in August and Forest are favourites heading into Saturday’s clash.

Expect the home side to come out determined to control the pace of the game. They should have enough to beat their rivals.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 3-1 Derby